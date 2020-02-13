Monalisa and BFF co-actor Niyati Fatnani pose in desi look from the sets - Pics

New Delhi: Famous Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is an avid user of social media. She keeps her Insta fam updates with latest pictures and videos. She successfully ventured into television with supernatural drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

Monalisa in her recent post can be seen posing with 'Nazar' co-star and BFF Niyati Fatnani. In fact, the girls shared the pictures from the sets on their respective Instagram accounts. Monalisa captioned it as, Our Laughs Limitless.... Our Memories Countless... Our Friendship Endless.... ... #friends #forever #us #loveyou @niyatifatnani #goodsoul #beautiful #innocent #cute #girl #stayblessed #bff

Dressed in desi look, both the ladies flaunt their saree style like a pro. Mona enjoys over 2.8 million followers on Instagram and that explains her strong might on the social media platform.

The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name.