Monalisa

Monalisa and hubby Vikrant are 'bored in the house' and this hilarious TikTok video is proof - Watch

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sensation turned television star Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. The actress, along with her hubby Vikrant Singh made a hilarious TikTok video and shared it on Instagram. 

The 'bored in the house' couple made a fun video. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok We Are Bored In Our ... #tiktok #tiktokindia #bored #funny #videos #quarantinelife #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. 

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.  

The pandemic flu has put all the movie and television shoots to a halt. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

