Monalisa and hubby Vikrant are 'bored in the house' and this hilarious TikTok video is proof - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sensation turned television star Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. The actress, along with her hubby Vikrant Singh made a hilarious TikTok video and shared it on Instagram.

The 'bored in the house' couple made a fun video. Watch it here:

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'.

