Monalisa and hubby Vikrant's goofy selfies will win your heart!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television beauty, Monalisa a social media butterfly. She loves Instagram and her account stays updated with regular pictures and videos. Her recent bunch of loved-up selfies with hubby Vikrant Singh are simply unmissable.

The adorable couple is major relationship goals to their fans. Monalisa's photo caption reads: Though It’s Not A Emoticon Day... #fun #love #partnerincrime #loveyou @vikrant8235

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.