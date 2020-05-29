Monalisa and hubby Vikrant's happy dance video is giving major TGIF feels- Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is making sure to keep her fans entertained even during the lockdown. Her latest happy dance video with hubby Vikrant Singh will surely bring a smile to your faces and give you major TGIF feels.

Monalisa captioned the video as: Start Each Day With A Grateful Heart... Always Positive, Being Happy Never Goes Out Of Style... #goodmorning #goodvibes #always try to be #happy #positive #grateful #thankful

Monalisa got married to actor hubby Vikrant Singh inside 'Bigg Boss 10' house which remained one of the highlights of the season that year.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

Monalisa successfully moved to television in 2018 with her maiden supernatural show 'Nazar'. She essayed the role Mohana - an evil force with much precision and conviction, as fans drooled over her act. The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is now seen in 'Nazar - season 2' where she plays Madhulika.