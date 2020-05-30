हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa and Niyati Fatnani's sassy dance on Katrina Kaif's 'Aithey Aa' song resurfaces on internet - Watch

One such throwback video of Monalisa with co-star and TV actress Niyati Fatnani has resurfaced on the internet and has gone viral.

Monalisa and Niyati Fatnani&#039;s sassy dance on Katrina Kaif&#039;s &#039;Aithey Aa&#039; song resurfaces on internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Once a popular Bhojpuri queen, Monalisa, successfully ventured to television in 2018 with her super successful supernatural fiction show 'Nazar'. She got along with her co-stars like a house on fire and often we saw her pictures and videos flooding the internet. 

One such throwback video of Monalisa with co-star and TV actress Niyati Fatnani has resurfaced on the internet and has gone viral. It is Mona and Niyati's sassy dance on Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's song 'Aithey Aa' from 'Bharat' which released on Eid, 2019.

Watch it here:

Saree clad Monalisa and Niyati look gorgeous in desi look, acing their dance moves on the song.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Monalisa, this year was seen on 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

 

