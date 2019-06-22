Monalisa, 'big fan' of Kareena Kapoor, recreates her favourite scene from 'Jab We Met' - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa surely knows how to keep her Instafam hooked. Isn't it? She always keeps them updates with her posts related to her shoots, outings, travel and the latest addition to the timeline is a video the actress recreating a scene from Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2007 blockbuster film 'Jab We Met'.

While sharing the post, Monalisa revealed that she is a 'big fan' of Kareena and the scene which she has recreated is her 'favourite' - the one in which Kareena is introduced in the film as she steps onto a running train. Remember?

"Trying to recreate my favourite scene from Jab We Met! Big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan," Monalisa wrote.

Take a look.

Monalisa, you totally aced it!

Monalisa is one of the top Bhojpuri stars. She has worked with several A-listers from the industry. She currently appears on the TV show 'Nazar' as Mohana, the prime antagonist.

She is married to Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 'Bigg Boss 10', where she participated as a contestant and Vikrant joined in as a guest.

Monalisa is extremely popular on Instagram and enjoys a fan base of two million followers.