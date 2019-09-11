Monalisa chills by the pool in a swimsuit, shares pic- See inside

New Delhi: The most sought after actress in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa has shared a smouldering picture of herself in a swimsuit.

Sharing the picture, Mona wrote, "aslimonalisa's profile picture

aslimonalisa... Chalein ??? #throwback #major #missing #goa #diaries #travelholic #waterbaby #pool #sea."

The Bhojpuri queen has rubbed shoulders with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

She became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.