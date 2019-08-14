Monalisa dances to Sonakshi Sinha's 'Chammak Challo Chel Chabili' in video going viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is yet again breaking the internet with her dance moves. After posting a video of herself dancing to Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Psycho Saiyaan' from 'Saaho', Monalisa is at it again.

On Wednesday, Monalisa treated her Instafam to a dance video in which she can be seen flaunting her dance moves on Sonakshi Sinha's famous song 'Chammak Challo Chail Chabili' from the film 'Rowdy Rathore', headlined by Akshay Kumar.

In a short black dress, Monalisa dance like no one's watching along with another person.

"Chammak challo, chail chabili! Kahte hai 'MUJHKO RAAS RASILI'," she wrote as the caption of the post.

Take a look:

Monalisa never fails to keep her fans and followers updated with her latest photos and videos. She enjoys a solid fan base of 2.2 million followers on Instagram and the numbers keep on growing.

She is one of the most-followed stars of the Bhojpuri industry. Her real name is Antara Biswas. However, after entering the entertainment industry, she changed her name to Monalisa. She is a famous personality of her industry and has worked with many A-listers.

As of now, Monalisa is busy with her TV show 'Nazar', which stars her as the prime antagonist Mohana.

Monalisa became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss', where she also married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot.