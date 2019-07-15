close

Monalisa ditches her bold look, stuns in a sari - Check out!

Monalisa ditches her bold look, stuns in a sari - Check out!
New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has gone all desi in her latest Instagram post, which she shared on Monday. 

The actress stuns in a plain white sari with golden border, paired with a pink blouse with plunging neckline. She festooned her look with a big red bindi, sindoor, mangalsutra and shakha pola. Monalisa posted the photo with a couple of heart emojis. It appears to be taken at one of her shoot locations. 

Monalisa is one of the A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry and has worked with some of the top stars. She has many films and special dance numbers on her resume.

After featuring in 'Bigg Boss', she gained immense popularity and also married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot during her stay in the house. 

As of now, Monalisa is busy with her TV show 'Nazar'. She plays the Mohana, the prime antagonist. 'Nazar' won Monalisa several accolades.

