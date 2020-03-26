Monalisa enjoys a book reading session at home during coronavirus lockdown, posts happy pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is making the most of her time at home during the quarantine break by keeping herself busy with workout, books and household chores. We should actually learn from Monalisa on how to indulge in some me-time, which we otherwise don’t get due to the tight work schedules.

On Thursday, Day 2 of the lockdown, Monalisa revealed that she is utilising her time in reading books. Dressed in a casual black outfit, Monalisa enjoys a book reading session at home and captioned the post as, “Home Is A Shelter From Storms... All Sorts Of Storms... #self #quarantine with my best friend #book #stayhome #staysafe #homesweethome.”

Take a look at her post here:

Monalisa has been constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus outbreak through her posts. Just recently, urged her fans not to panic in this time of crisis and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. In India, the total number of positive cases is at 606 while the death toll is at 12. The virus first emerged in China's Wuhan city and later spread across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.