close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Monalisa

Monalisa enjoys her Sunday in a pool, shares pics on Instagram—See photos

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. 

Monalisa enjoys her Sunday in a pool, shares pics on Instagram—See photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has made her successful transition from movies to television. She features as an evil force (daayan) in daily soap 'Nazar'. It has fetched her some rave reviews from audiences and fans.

An avid social media user that she is, Monalisa makes sure to post regular updates on Instagam. She recently shared pictures on the photo-sharing site where she can be seen enjoying her Sunday in a pool. She captioned the pictures as: “Soak In The Sun.... I am one Pool kid ... #sundayfunday #waterbaby #poolday #happyhappy.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Soak In The Sun .... I am one Pool kid .... #sundayfunday #waterbaby #poolday #happyhappy

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

 

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsnazarbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Bhojpuri actress Ritu Singh held captive at gun point, attacker arrested

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Kailash Kher congratulates PM Modi in a unique way, dedicated this song