Monalisa enjoys her Sunday in a pool, shares pics on Instagram—See photos

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has made her successful transition from movies to television. She features as an evil force (daayan) in daily soap 'Nazar'. It has fetched her some rave reviews from audiences and fans.

An avid social media user that she is, Monalisa makes sure to post regular updates on Instagam. She recently shared pictures on the photo-sharing site where she can be seen enjoying her Sunday in a pool. She captioned the pictures as: “Soak In The Sun.... I am one Pool kid ... #sundayfunday #waterbaby #poolday #happyhappy.”

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-lister actors from the Bhojpuri film industry. She also has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.