Monalisa enjoys her swim in a smouldering black bikini, shares pic on Insta

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is a water baby, hands down. The movie actress turned television star recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her enjoying the perfect swim in this weather.

Her photo caption reads: “Each New Day Has A Different Shape To It ... You Just Roll With It... #goodmorning #newday #freshstart #feelings #waterbaby #throwback”

She looks smouldering in a black bikini and the picture has already been liked by 85, 212 users so far. She is an active user of the medium and enjoys a fan base of over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.