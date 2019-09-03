close

Monalisa

Monalisa flaunts her flawless beauty in a maroon net saree—Photos

Monalisa looks breathtaking in her recent bunch of pictures wearing a maroon coloured net saree.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the top Bhojpuri actresses turned television star Monalisa's social media account is a treasure house of ravishing pictures. She has a solid fan following of over 2.2 million on Instagram who eagerly wait for her posts.

In her recent post, Monalisa wished her fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019, and also shared a few thoughtful lines. Her caption reads: “It’s Monday.... Get A New Perspective ... Whatever Obstacle You Are Facing ... Its Not Permanent....#Happyganeshchaturthi #positivity #goodvibes.”

Monalisa looks breathtaking in her recent bunch of pictures wearing a maroon coloured net saree. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked about episode of that season.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsGanesh ChaturthiGanesh Chaturthi 2019
