Monalisa

Monalisa flaunts her washboards in red hot pants—See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a total stunner. She is an equally popular celebrity on social media with 2.4 million followers. She keeps her account updated with latest photos and videos.

In her latest photo, she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a white knotted tee and red hot pants. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

 

Monalisamonalisa picsbhojpuri actressMonalisa photos
