Monalisa

Monalisa flaunts hotpants and t-shirt in her latest Instagram post-See pic

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is quite popular on social media. The actress never fails to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives.  

Mona, recently took to Instagram to share a picture in hotpants and a white t-shirt. 

Sharing the pictures, Monalisa wrote, "Be Somebody That Makes Everyone Feel Like Somebody! #goodmorning #friends #wednesday #lovelyday
Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 : @yogesh_gupta4545 
Yogesh How We search Locations these days."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

After ruling the Bhojpuri, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.

Monalisa
