Monalisa gives major 'Sunday Vibes' in this pic!

New Delhi: Popular actress Monalisa began her career by working in Bhojpuri films. After carving a niche for herself in the Bhojpuri entertainment world, the actress is ruling small screens with her show 'Nazar'. Mona plays the role of a daaayan—evil force in the show and is being lauded for her performance.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans engaged by regularly sharing pics and videos on Instagram.

Check out her latest pic here, in which she gives major 'Sunday Vibes'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Prior to 'Nazar', Mona was seen in one of the most controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.

