Monalisa

Monalisa goes on a road trip with husband Vikrant Rajpoot, shares video-Watch

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is a huge sensation on social media. Her videos and pictures go viral in no time. Mona recently shared a video, which also features her husband Vikrant Rajpoot.

Monalisa goes on a road trip with husband Vikrant Rajpoot, shares video-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is a huge sensation on social media. Her videos and pictures go viral in no time. Mona recently shared a video, which also features her husband Vikrant Rajpoot.

In the video shared by Mona, she can be seen enjoying her road trip with Vikrant. Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On the work front, Mona is currently seen in TV show Nazar in a pivotal role. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

The Bhojpuri diva has shared the screen space with the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

MonalisanazarMohonaBigg Boss 10
