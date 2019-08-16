Monalisa goes twinning with her bestie in a white desi avatar—Pic Proof

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid Instagrammar, who believes in posting fresh pictures and videos almost everyday without a fail. And that explains why she enjoys a massive 2.2 million followers list on the social media platform.

Monalisa recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with her 'bestie' twinning in a white salwar-kameez. Both are looking gorgeous in the traditional attire, we must say.

Her bestie is none other than her sister-in-law Riya Singh.

Her caption reads: “Twinning .... #bestie #partnerincrime @riyasingh2291.”

The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

On the work front, her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap.

She was also a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked about episodes of that season.