Monalisa grooves to Nikli Patola Banke, shares fun video- Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa, who is extremely active on social media, has treated her fans with yet another video. The actress can be seen grooving to the song Nikli Patola Banke.

Sharing the video, Mona wrote, "Nikli Patola Banke ..... #saturdaymood #saturday #weekendvibes."

Monalisa became a popular face after she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.