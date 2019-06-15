Monalisa had the 'fabulous experience' of driving a bus for the first time - Watch video

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa clearly enjoys her work. Isn't it? After keeping her Instafam hooked to the 'fearless' video of herself atop a bus, Monalisa shared a new post about driving a bus for the first time. It's a BTS video from the sets of her show 'Nazar', in which she plays the prime antagonist Mohana.

She termed the experience as 'fabulous' and wrote, "How about this bus driver, Mohana... Such a fabulous experience while driving a bus for the first time... So happy to do new things ... #pushupyourlimits #workplace #happyplace #thankyougod #nazar ... exciting episodes ahead."

Dressed in blue, Monalisa is seated on the driver's seat and she drives the bus like a pro!

Here's the video.

A day ago she shared the aforementioned video of herself performing a stunt for 'Nazar'. "Here comes Mohana. #fearless #lovemywork #actorslife #workworkwork #nazar ... Stay tuned for more action packed videos... and keep watching #nazar," Monalisa captioned her post.

Monalisa never fails to charm her followers on Instagram with wonderful posts and pictures from her shootlife, outings, events and holidays.

After 'Bigg Boss 10' and 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Nazar' is Monalisa's third TV show. 'Bigg Boss 10' made her a household name while 'Nazar' gave her instant success.

Otherwise, Monalisa is already an established Bhojpuri actress and has worked several A-listers of the industry.