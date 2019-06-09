close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa has 2 million reasons to celebrate on Instagram - Take a look

Monalisa is one of the most-followed Bhojpuri stars on Instagram.

Monalisa has 2 million reasons to celebrate on Instagram - Take a look
Image courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa dedicated a special post to her followers on Instagram, which surged to two million on Saturday. 

Donning a yellow outfit, Monalisa posted a video of herself holding some props to celebrate the milestone. She wrote, "Yay... And we are a family of 2 million Insta fam!!!! My wish is we all grow healthier, happier and stronger together! Love you all. Thank you for always making me feel so special."

Monalisa is one of the most-followed Bhojpuri stars on Instagram. She often keeps her fans and well-wishers updated with pictures of herself from shoots, events and holidays on the social media app.

The actress' real name is Antara Biswas. She is a top Bhojpuri actress and currently appears in the TV show 'Nazar' as the prime antagonist Mohana, a role which gave her immense popularity.

Monalisa has several Bhojpuri films to her credit and has worked with top actors from the industry.

She became a household name after featuring in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. Her wedding to Vikrant Rajpoot also happened at Bigg Boss' house.   

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Instagrammonalisa instagram followers
Next
Story

Pakhi Hegde celebrates birthday with friends and family, pens heartfelt note—Pic Inside

Must Watch

PT6M56S

PM Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka today