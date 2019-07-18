Monalisa, husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot paint the town red with their loved-up pics - Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is all hearts for a set of photos she posted with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The actress treated her Instafam to two loved-up photos of the couple twinning in red and netizens are going gaga over the post.

The photos appear to have been taken during a photoshoot. Monalisa looks simply stunning in the red outfit, which she aced with matching lip colour. In one of the photos, the couple looks adorably at each other.

Take a look at the photos here. Monalisa posted them with some heart emojis.

Just recently, Monalisa and Vikrant bought home and Audi, glimpses of which were shared by them on social media.

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. The actress was a contestant and Vikrant appeared as a guest contestant. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.

It was after 'Bigg Boss 10' that Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name. She is also one of the top stars of the Bhojpuri industry and has also worked in some other regional films.

Monalisa is currently busy with her TV show 'Nazar', in which she plays the Mohana, the prime antagonist.