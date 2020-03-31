Monalisa inspires us to stay fit with each passing day – See pic here

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa, who is a fitness freak, inspires us to strictly follow our workout regime every day. Even during the lockdown period, Monalisa is working on her fitness and the picture she posted recently will motivate you to workout too. So what if we can’t go to the gym? We can easily workout at our homes.

In the picture posted by Monalisa, she can be seen lifting dumbbells and working out. “Each New Day Is A New Opportunity To Improve Yourself... Take It... And Make The Most Of It.... #goodmorning #selfquarantine #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe,” she captioned the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, here is another photo of her in case you need some more inspiration.

Under isolation with her husband Vikrant, Monalisa is constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic that has unleashed mayhem across the globe. She is urging everyone to stay indoors and take care of themselves and their families and follow the lockdown announcement.

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The number of coronavirus cases has already crossed 1,200 and the death toll is 32 as of Tuesday morning.