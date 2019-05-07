close

Monalisa

Monalisa is a sight to behold in her latest Instagram picture-See pic

The most stunning actress of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa's latest Instagram picture is all things black and beautiful. Mona, who is currently in Nazar, looks ethereal in a black sheer saree and curly hairdo.

New Delhi: The most stunning actress of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa's latest Instagram picture is all things black and beautiful. Mona, who is currently in Nazar, looks ethereal in a black sheer saree and curly hairdo.

Sharing the picture, Mona wrote, "Be Sure What You Want , And Be Sure About Yourself.... #goodmorning #world #loveyourself #lovemylook #happy #me
Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545 : @yogesh_gupta454."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The actress, whose latest TV show completed 200 episodes recently, shared yet another fun-filled from the sets of Nazar.

Mona has become a household name with her portrayal of Mohona in Nazar. Before making her TV debut with 'Nazar', Mona became a part of the controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

She has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.

Tags:
MonalisanazarMohonavikrant singh rajput
