Monalisa

Monalisa is a sight to behold in these scintillating pictures

Monalisa is a sight to behold in these scintillating pictures

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell turned television star Monalisa, has once again upped the glam quotient on Instagram with her latest breathtaking pictures. She took to her social media handle and posted the fresh stills with a beautiful caption.

Monalisa wrote: All The Beauty Of Life Is Made Out Of Light And Shadow... mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 Styled by: @praanavsrathod #love #life #blessed #happiness

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television.

The popular star recently won the 'Most Stylish Vamp'award for her role in the maiden TV show 'Nazar'. She plays an evil character named Mohana in the show which has earned her rave reviews.

 

 

 

