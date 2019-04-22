Monalisa is soaking up the sun in desi ethnic look—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri siren Monalisa is a famous name amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. The actress has now moved to television and has taken the telly industry by storm already. Her maiden show where she plays an evil force has got her a huge fan following.

Monalisa is equally popular on social media and almost all her posts go viral in no time. She recently posted pictures where she is soaking up in the sun and that too donning a desi ethnic attire.

She wrote in the caption: “Soak Up The Sun .... #lovelyday #goodmorning #mondayblues #sunkissed Makeup and Photographed by: @yogesh_gupta4545

Styled by @praanavsrathod.”

Isn't she looking simply stunning?

She has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Fans have showered her with praises and accolades for the enacting the part well in 'Nazar', the TV show where she aces her part as Mohana.

She has worked with almost all the A-listed Bhojpuri stars and starred several hit Bhojpuri movies before making her way to the small screens. Mona got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the 'Bigg Boss 10' house, hogging the limelight that year.