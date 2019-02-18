Monalisa is the perfect jungle beauty in a floral dress-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress leaves no stone unturned to look her best always and never forgets to treat her fans with glimpses from her personal and professional lives. In the recent picture shared by the actress, Mona can be seen wallowing in nature's lap.

Check out the pic:

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together.