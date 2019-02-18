हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa is the perfect jungle beauty in a floral dress-See pic

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress leaves no stone unturned to look her best always and never forgets to treat her fans with glimpses from her personal and professional lives. In the recent picture shared by the actress, Mona can be seen wallowing in nature's lap.

Monalisa is the perfect jungle beauty in a floral dress-See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress leaves no stone unturned to look her best always and never forgets to treat her fans with glimpses from her personal and professional lives. In the recent picture shared by the actress, Mona can be seen wallowing in nature's lap.

Check out the pic:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In Nature Light Creates The Colour... #naturelover #metime

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together. 

Tags:
Monalisajungle beautymonalisa video
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee's recent pic will drive away your Monday blues—See pic

Must Watch

PT13M53S

DNA: Kamal Haasan bats for plebiscite in Kashmir