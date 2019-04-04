हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa looks alluring as she poses in a bathtub—Pic inside

'Mona' took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture in which she is posing in a bathtub.

Monalisa looks alluring as she poses in a bathtub—Pic inside

New Delhi: Popular actress Monalisa, who began her career by working in Bhojpuri films, has a huge fan-following and her pictures often go viral. The 'Nazar' actress has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram and she keeps her fans hooked by regularly posting on the social media app.

She is fondly called as 'Mona' by her fans who leave no stone unturned in expressing their love for the actress.

'Mona' took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture in which she is seen posing in a bathtub.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The caption is, “Isbaar Wapas Aane Ka Tareeka Thoda Alag Hai ... #happyme #nazar #mohana #back #excited”

The actress is hinting at her comeback in television show 'Nazar'. She plays an evil force in the show and has been lauded for her performance.

Prior to this, Monalisa was seen in one of the most controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She shot to fame after her stint in the show and even married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in the 'Bigg Boss' house. The wedding was aired on national television and was a highlight of that season.

