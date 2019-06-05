Monalisa looks extremely gorgeous in latest Instagram post — Take a look

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned TV vamp Monalisa's Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. The actress never leaves an opportunity to share pictures and videos from her personal life.

In her latest post, the actress shared a picture of herself in which she is dressed up in a white top and pink shorts. "Nothing can dim the light that shines from within. Are you following me on @helo app ??? keep following me on @heloHindiOfficial app for exclusive content?" she captioned the post.

In another photo, the actress grabs eyeballs in classic Indian wear in pristine white shade.

An avid social media user, Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following of over 1.9 million followers.

Monalisa acted in several low budget films before making her debut in Bollywood with 'Blackmail' starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She then acted in South Indian films before coming to notice through her role in 'Tauba Tauba' opposite Amin Gazi. Monalisa has also acted in a Kannada film titled 'Jackpot'.

In 2010, as per a report in The Hindu, Monalisa was one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her last Bhojpuri film was 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' co-starring Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu'.

The actress currently plays an evil force named Mohana in the television show 'Nazar'.