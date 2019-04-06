हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa looks regal in a black saree-See pic

One of the most stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress has a huge fan following and she never forgets to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives. 

Monalisa looks regal in a black saree-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa is an avid social media user. The actress has a huge fan following and she never forgets to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional lives. 

On Saturday, Mona posted a stunning picture in black net saree. Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Monalisa began her career by working in Bhojpuri films, is currently playing the part of an evil force in the television show 'Nazar'. After carving a niche for herself in the Bhojpuri entertainment world, Mona (as she is fondly referred to by fans) is making her presence felt in the television world.

Prior to 'Nazar', Mona was seen in one of the most controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

