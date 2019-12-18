Monalisa looks sensational in a red hot saree – Photos

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a social media queen. She keeps her Instagram account flooded with fresh posts, keeping her fanbase in a happy space. Monalisa enjoys a massive fan army of 2.5 million followers on Insta alone.

The actress recently shared a post wearing a beautiful red saree and a sleeveless blouse. She looks ravishing in a red hot 7 yards of wonder. Check out her pictures:

The pictures of Monalisa have been liked by 70,311 users so far.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'. She even got married to her then boyfriend Vikrant Singh on the show, which was the highlight of the season that year.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.