हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa looks straight out of a fairytale in blue shimmer gown - Pics inside

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Monalisa looks straight out of a fairytale in blue shimmer gown - Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has now extended her horizon to television. She made her debut in the telly world with daily soap 'Nazar'. The audiences have showered her with accolades and praises for playing her part too well. 

Monalisa is a popular celebrity on social media as well. In her recent post, she can be seen wearing a shimmering blue gown. Her caption reads: Sometimes you just have to write your own Damn Fairytale”... quote anonymous. Day 2 of #VigoComedyMahaSabha @voot Styled by : @__snehasharma___Outfit: jiyabyveerdesign Jewellery: @ruhhette Mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair : @ashashellar

Isn't she looking fab in the evening gown?

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsbhojpuri actressbhojpuri video
Next
Story

Monalisa turns a comedy show judge, looks fab in desi look – See pics

Must Watch

PT13M30S

Morning Zee: Watch today's top news stories; January 12, 2020