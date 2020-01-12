Monalisa looks straight out of a fairytale in blue shimmer gown - Pics inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has now extended her horizon to television. She made her debut in the telly world with daily soap 'Nazar'. The audiences have showered her with accolades and praises for playing her part too well.

Monalisa is a popular celebrity on social media as well. In her recent post, she can be seen wearing a shimmering blue gown. Her caption reads: Sometimes you just have to write your own Damn Fairytale”... quote anonymous. Day 2 of #VigoComedyMahaSabha @voot Styled by : @__snehasharma___Outfit: jiyabyveerdesign Jewellery: @ruhhette Mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair : @ashashellar

Isn't she looking fab in the evening gown?

Monalisa became a household name after her successful stint in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

She has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry before she took the plunge and moved to television in 2018. Her maiden TV show 'Nazar' has got her to play an evil character named Mohana. Fans poured immense love and appreciation to her on social media for playing her part too well.