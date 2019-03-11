Monalisa looks stunning in her latest Instagram post-See pic

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa, who is currently seen in a negative role, took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures.

The actress, who is a huge sensation in the industry, looks fresh and fabulous air in the pictures.

Monalisa married actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside a famous reality Tv show. The wedding was aired on national television.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in a popular Bengali web-series.