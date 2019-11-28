हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa oozes oomph in a black bikini, enjoys her swim time—See pics

Monalisa keeps her account updated with fresh pictures and videos coming straight from the sets of her TV show 'Nazar'.

Monalisa oozes oomph in a black bikini, enjoys her swim time—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri star turned television star, Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa has an ocean of fan following on social media who follow their favourite star. Her interesting posts attract eyeballs, making her a famous celeb online as well.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

The stunner keeps her account updated with fresh pictures and videos coming straight from the sets.

Recently, she sneaked out some 'me time' and enjoyed her swim. In her latest post, she shared pictures wearing a black bikini, taking the hotness bar to another level altogether.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And Now Its “ME TIME”.. #waterbaby #metime #dayoff #besttime

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa chilled by the pool on her day off and unwinded from her hectic schedule.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following. On Instagram alone, she has around 2.5 million followers.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa photosbhojpuri video
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee meets evicted 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, shares heartfelt note

Must Watch

PT31M41S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day