Monalisa oozes oomph in a black bikini, enjoys her swim time—See pics

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri star turned television star, Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa has an ocean of fan following on social media who follow their favourite star. Her interesting posts attract eyeballs, making her a famous celeb online as well.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

The stunner keeps her account updated with fresh pictures and videos coming straight from the sets.

Recently, she sneaked out some 'me time' and enjoyed her swim. In her latest post, she shared pictures wearing a black bikini, taking the hotness bar to another level altogether.

Monalisa chilled by the pool on her day off and unwinded from her hectic schedule.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following. On Instagram alone, she has around 2.5 million followers.