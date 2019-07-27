Monalisa oozes oomph in a floral outfit with plunging neckline - Pics here

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa welcomed the weekend by posting stunning pictures of herself in a floral outfit on Instagram. The actress oozes oomph her OOTD, which has a flowery pattern in pink and white and a plunging neckline.

"I Love The Smell Of Fresh Ambition In The Morning," Monalisa captioned the set of photos, which feature her with different poses. Monalisa has aced her sultry look with bold eye make-up.

Take a look.

Monalisa, one of the most-followed stars of the Bhojpuri industry, never fails to impress her fans with her various posts. Every so often, she treats them to pictures from shoots, outings and holidays and the likes on her posts are proof that she's adored by many.

She is one of the top stars of her industry having worked with many A-listers. She has several films and special dance numbers on her resume.

As of now, TV show 'Nazar' keeps Monalisa busy. In 'Nazar', Monalisa plays Mohana, the prime antagonist. The show has won her several accolades.

Monalisa gained immense popularity after featuring in 'Bigg Boss', where she also married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Rajpoot.