Monalisa oozes oomph in a little black dress, shows how to create killer Insta captions—Pics inside

New Delhi: Monalisa is an avid Instagram user, who regularly shares her breathtaking pictures and videos on the social networking site, creating a frenzy amongst her fans. This top Bhojpuri actress turned television star enjoys a massive 2.4 million followers on Insta and the list is on a rise.

Mona's recent bunch of pictures show her dressed in a LBD (Little Black Dress). It's her caption which is worth a read: “How To Create Killer #instagram Captions !!!!”

She flaunts her glamourous side and looks kickass!

Her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.