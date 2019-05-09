Monalisa oozes oomph in a plaid gown with a thigh-high slit—See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television actress Monalisa is a social media queen. She regularly updates her account and posts fresh pictures and videos with fans. She is a hugely popular star on Instagram with a solid fanbase of over 1.8 million followers.

Monalisa recently posted her picture wearing a stunning black and white plaid gown with a thigh-high slit. She wrote in the caption: “Happy Girls are the prettiest! Ain’t this very very true! Smile is your best & most precious jewel! Keep following me on @helo.app. Link below http://m.helo-app.com/s/MdMmbsx.”

With her long hair open and a smouldering look on her face, Monalisa strikes a cool pose. Her picture has already garnered over 34, 621 likes on Instagram.

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her successful transition from Bhojpuri movies to television shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in the maiden TV show 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force Mohana on-screen.

The actress was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' after which she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.