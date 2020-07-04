Monalisa oozes oomph in a red swimsuit and you can't blame the summer heat!

New Delhi: Actress Monalisa, who worked wonders in the Bhojpuri movies before making her mark in the television world is a social media sensation. With followers over 3.4 million on Instagram, Mona surely knows a way to stay on top of her game.

In her recent post, Monalisa can be seen chilling by the pool in a red swimsuit. She often writes thoughtful captions along with her posts. She wrote: Be Strong, You Never Know Who You Are Inspiring

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.



