Monalisa

Monalisa oozes oomph in an all-black outfit with a plunging neckline—Pics

Popular actress Monalisa strikes different poses in her latest Instagram post. The stunner is in an all-black outfit and her pics call for a freeze-frame!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is a rage on the internet. The stunner keeps her fans updated via social media and her pictures and videos are often in the limelight.

She is fondly referred to as Mona by fans, and has a huge fanbase with over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

On Thursday, Monalisa shared some pictures in an all-black outfit and she looks gorgeous, as always! She can be seen wearing a crop top with a plunging neckline, short skirt and thigh-high boots.

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The caption is, “Late Night ... Blurry Nights... Deep Mind..”

She became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season. Bigg Boss is currently airing its season 13.

She made a successful transition from Bhojpuri films to mainstream television by playing the role of an evil force named Mohana in 'Nazar'. The show got a thumbs up from the audience and Monalisa's performance was also widely appreciated.

