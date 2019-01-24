Monalisa oozes oomph in desi look—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa has kept her Insta family buzzing with her latest posts. She shares pictures and videos quite regularly and we love it!

In one of her recent posts, Monalisa channelled her inner beauty and looked ethereal in desi look. She donned a pop lemon green coloured salwar-kameez with noodle straps which added a bit of oomph to the traditional outfit.

Check out her pictures:

This look was probably from the sets of her popular show 'Nazar' in which she plays an evil force. The viewers have given a big thumbs up to the actress for playing the part well.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

Currently, Monalisa plays dayan in the popular TV show 'Nazar'. The actress was recently in Colombo with actor husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot as the duo celebrated their second anniversary together.

Keep up the good work, Mona!