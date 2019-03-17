Monalisa oozes oomph in her latest Instagram post-See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is one of the most sought after actress in the Bhojpuri industry. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and keeping that in mind, Mona never forgets to share pictures from her personal and professional lives. 

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is one of the most sought after actress in the Bhojpuri industry. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and keeping that in mind, Mona never forgets to share pictures from her personal and professional lives. 

On Sunday, the Mona shared a bold and beautiful picture in a checkered top and hot pants.

Check out her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Monalisa's pictures and videos go viral in no time. Recently her dance video on Mungda went viral on social media.

After impressing the Bhojpuri audience for years, Mona had moved to television recently with 'Nazar' where she plays a negative character.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well.

