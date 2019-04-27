Monalisa oozes oomph in this blingy outfit-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is an avid social media user. Her posts go viral on social media in no time. The actress recently shared a picture in a blingy short dress and it will give you major weekend vibes.

Sharing the picture, Mona wrote, "#AboutLastNight dark night & music... my kinda way to start the weekend... thank you The Club Levels for having me. Such a great time... #Kolkata #EventDiaries

Makeup & hairstyling : @ameeth_dash."

Mona is currently seen as a supernatural character in a tv show. Before making her TV debut with 'Nazar', Mona became a part of the controversial yet popular reality shows 'Bigg Boss' 10. She became a household name after her stint in 'Bigg Boss' and also married actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss house. The wedding was aired on national television and was one of the highlights of that season.

She has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she shot to fame and became a household name.