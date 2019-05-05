Monalisa parties with 'Nazar' co-stars, sizzles in black—Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Monalisa, who began her career by working in Bhojpuri films, is an avid social media user. Monalisa took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a few pics in which she can be seen partying with her 'Nazar' co-stars.

Mona (as fondly called by fans) is currently seen essaying the role of Mohana (an evil force) in the popular television show 'Nazar'.

The team of 'Nazar' celebrated completing 200 episodes recently and Monalisa looked gorgeous in the pics. The actress wore a black crop top along with short skirt and high boots.

Check out her Instagram posts here:

After having worked with almost all the Bhojpuri A-lister actors in her movie career, Monalisa made her transition from Bhojpuri movies to TV shows. The audience has appreciated her performance in 'Nazar' and the show is doing good on TRPs as well.

Monalisa has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and keeps them updated through her regular posts.

Mona also participated in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' . It was after her Bigg Boss stint that she became a household name. She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss house, making it one of the major highlights of that season.