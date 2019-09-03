close

Monalisa

Monalisa performs on 'Tenu Takya Te Bhul Gaiyan' in a neon dress-Watch

New Delhi: The multi-talented actress of the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa on Tuesday shared a video of herself dancing on a popular Punjabi song 'Tenu Takya Te Bhul Gaiyan'. Mona can be seen in a neon dress.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mona wrote, "Tenu Takya te bhul Gaiyan Ankhiyan Ankhiyan  ft @mr.mnv .... #punjabi #song #lovedit."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tenu Takya te bhul Gaiyan Ankhiyan Ankhiyanft @mr.mnv .... #punjabi #song #lovedit

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa had her first brush with stardom when she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

