close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa raises the heat in her latest Instagram picture- See inside

One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa has yet again raised the heat by sharing smoking hot pictures of herself on Instagram.

Monalisa raises the heat in her latest Instagram picture- See inside

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa has yet again raised the heat by sharing smoking hot pictures of herself on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Mona wrote, "I Love It  When I Catch You Looking At Me .... #goodmorning #world #friday #vibes."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In the picture, Mona strikes a sensual pose in a denim shirt and white hot pants.

Monalisa had her first brush with stardom when she joined the Bhojpuri industry and she is now a one of the sought after actresses in the industry. She has worked with almost every top-notch Bhojpuri actor and has starred in several hit films.

She is currently seen in the popular television show 'Nazar' and essays the role of an evil force named Mohona. The show is enjoying a successful run and Mona's role has received heaps of praises.

'Nazar' isn't the first TV show Mona has been a part of. She also participated in season 10 of Bigg Boss and was one of the most talked-about contestants.

Tags:
MonalisanazarDaayan
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee's throwback pic from the beach will give you major TGIF feels—See inside

Must Watch

PT11M41S

Xi Jinping leaves for Mahabalipuram to meet PM Modi