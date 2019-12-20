हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa raises the hotness bar in a shimmering saree - See pics

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. 

Monalisa raises the hotness bar in a shimmering saree - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation turned television star Monalisa has once again upped her glam quotient in a shimmering saree. The social media queen posted pictures of her wearing a beautiful saree in a golden-beige shade with a maroon border and her fans are loving it. 

Here's what her caption reads: Life Is Dancing Around Memories.... To Forget Few And Create New

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life Is Dancing Around Memories.... To Forget Few And Create New 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Her post has been liked by 54, 379 users so far. 

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'. She even got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh on the show, which was the highlight of the season that year.

 

Tags:
Monalisamonalisa picsMonalisa photosbhojpuri videobhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Monalisa strikes a pose in white top and denim shorts—Pic proof

Must Watch

PT6M49S

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar sentenced life imprisonment