Monalisa raises the hotness bar in a shimmering saree - See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation turned television star Monalisa has once again upped her glam quotient in a shimmering saree. The social media queen posted pictures of her wearing a beautiful saree in a golden-beige shade with a maroon border and her fans are loving it.

Here's what her caption reads: Life Is Dancing Around Memories.... To Forget Few And Create New

Her post has been liked by 54, 379 users so far.

Monalisa has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry before exploring a new horizon—that of television. She is currently seen in fiction drama 'Nazar' where she plays an evil force named Mohana.

On the professional front, Monalisa has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. She has managed to amass a huge fan following especially after her successful stint in 'Bigg Boss 10'. She even got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh on the show, which was the highlight of the season that year.