Monalisa raises the hotness quotient in her own sultry style - See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa has yet again set the internet on fire with her latest post on Instagram, which features her in a black and white outfit. The main highlight of the picture is her sultry expression. She has paired her white shirt with a plunging neckline with a black and silver short skirt. Monalisa aced her look with a red lip colour.

"Life Is A Song... Love Is The... #love #music #musical #morning," Monalisa captioned the photo.

Take a look:

Monalisa is one celebrity who always keeps her Instafam posted with her latest pictures. Be it from her sets, events, parties or vacations, the actress never fails to post pictures and videos on social media. She is an avid social media user and is hugely popular.

Monalisa enjoys a fan-following of 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She is a famous Bhojpuri actress and became a household name after starring in 'Bigg Boss'. She currently features in 'Nazar', for which she has earned a fan base in the TV industry too.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, has worked with several A-listers of the industry. She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.