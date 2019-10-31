close

Monalisa

Monalisa raises the mercury in a neon one-shoulder dress—Pics

Monalisa can be seen posing in a green one-shouldered dress and looks gorgeous! She opts for pink tassel earrings and minimalist makeup to complete the look.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television and film actress Monalisa is often the talk of the town owing to her social media posts. With over 2.4 million followers, Mona (as she is fondly referred to by fans) enjoys an ocean of fans and her pics often catch attention.

In her recent Instagram post, Monalisa can be seen posing in a green one-shouldered dress and looks gorgeous! She opts for pink tassel earrings and minimalist makeup to complete the look.

She captioned the post as, "Neon is the new black. #styledby : @heenaalad : @vishanklakhara"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona became a household name after becoming a participant in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. It remained the most talked-about episode of that season. Bigg Boss is currently airing its season 13.

She made a successful transition from Bhojpuri films to mainstream television by playing the role of an evil force named Mohana in 'Nazar'. The show got a thumbs up from the audience and Monalisa's performance was also widely appreciated.

