Monalisa raises the temperature in a red saree—See her latest pics

New Delhi: One of the most talked about actresses in Bhojpuri movie business, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has a huge fan following on social media. The stunner of an actress has moved from Bhojpuri movies to television with a popular daily soap.

She has a solid presence of over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Recently, she shared some on shoot pictures where she can be seen donning a red saree and her traditional look will win your heart right away.

She wrote in the caption: “Ended my shoot with this beautiful red saree. #sareelove #LoveForEthnic

#AdShoot #AboutYesterday

Makeup: @im_mr_ketzsolzofficial_

Hair: @tanu4633

Clicked by: @deepak910kumar”

Mona is an avid social media user, who loves to regularly update her fans with pictures and videos. She is currently seen in a horror thriller show where plays an evil force (daayan). The fans have widely appreciated her role and it has surely benefitted her.

The popular actress has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

The sizzling beauty also played Jhuma Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series.

The actress has also been a participant in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10. She even got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show which was one of the highlights in that season.