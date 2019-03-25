हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa raises the temperature in a red swimwear—See pic

The popular actress is seen playing a negative force on a popular TV show and the fans have given it a big thumbs up.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa knows how to keep her fanbase growing on social media. The stunner has now moved from Bhojpuri movies to television and has had quite a successful run.

Monalisa, who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and shared a sizzling picture of hers where she can be seen donning a red hot swimwear. She also donned a floral shrug over it.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BELIEVE IN YOURSELF... AND YOU WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE... Happyyyy Sundayyy .... #sundayvibes #beautifulday #goodmorning

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She has acted in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She became a household name after participating in hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'.

Mona hogged the limelight as she got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the show. The couple is now happily married and shares lovey-dovey pictures every now and then.

She has also bagged yet another project on television where she will again play an evil force. Looks like she has aced the nuances of playing 'dark roles' on-screen.

 

